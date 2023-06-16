The Story Behind The Song: Radiohead’s astounding ‘Exit Music (For a Film)’









Few albums defined the late 1990s quite like Radiohead‘s OK Computer. Released in 1997, the record was the Oxford band’s third effort and demonstrated a dramatic level of musical growth and maturity. Although Radiohead impressed critics with The Bends, following the lukewarm reception of their debut, Pablo Honey, OK Computer was declared a masterpiece, and it remains one of the most acclaimed albums of all time.

Rather than leaning into the personal and melancholic writing that informed The Bends, Thom Yorke channelled feelings of isolation and alienation into OK Computer. Prevalent themes include capitalist and consumerist disillusionment, dystopia, and political turmoil while drawing from various genres for musical accompaniment. Throughout OK Computer, synths merge with strings, musique concrète techniques, unbridled guitar riffs and avant-garde jazz influences.

Many iconic songs can be found on the album, such as ‘Karma Police’ and ‘No Surprises’. However, there is one song that is always used in the media, despite never being released as a single: ‘Exit Music (For a Film)’. As the name demonstrates, the song is incredibly cinematic, making it the perfect addition to many movie and television soundtracks. ‘Exit Music’ can be heard in Romeo + Juliet, Black Mirror, Westworld, My Mad Fat Diary, The 100 and even Father Ted.

In fact, Yorke penned ‘Exit Music’ specifically for the 1996 film Romeo + Juliet, directed by Baz Luhrmann. Clearly, he liked it so much that it also ended up on OK Computer. The movie was a modern retelling of Shakespeare’s classic story, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes starring in the respective titular roles. To accompany his stylish film, the Australian filmmaker included music from various modern artists, including Butthole Surfers, Garbage, Des’ree, The Cardigans, and One Inch Punch. Radiohead featured twice, with ‘Talk Show Host’ playing as Romeo is introduced and ‘Exit Music’ soundtracking the end credits.

However, ‘Exit Music’ remains the standout, thanks to its incredibly atmospheric build-up, which eventually bursts into a dramatic crescendo, with Yorke channelling a Jeff Buckley-esque falsetto. The song is goose-bump inducing, marking one of Radiohead’s most emotional moments in their career. Lyrically, the track reflects Romeo and Juliet’s hope to leave Verona together, with Yorke singing, “Today we escape, we escape”. Unfortunately, we know how Shakespeare’s tragedy ends, and the pair die together, with Yorke exclaiming, “Now we are one in everlasting peace”.

In 1997, Yorke explained to Humo magazine that he’s always been interested in the story of Romeo and Juliet. “When we saw the scene in which Claire Danes holds the Colt 45 against her head, we started working on the song immediately,” he said. “I had something with Romeo and Juliet a long time already. I had a crush on Olivia Hussey, who played Juliet in the ’60s, for a long time.”

Yorke added: “I first saw the movie when I was 13. I just couldn’t believe why Romeo and Juliet, after they had made love, didn’t run away together. Romeo should have packed his bags, jump out of the window and eloped with her!” This is reflected in Yorke’s lyrics, “Pack and get dressed/ Before your father hears us.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Radiohead discussed the process of creating ‘Exit Music’, which was partly inspired by Johnny Cash. Yorke explained: “Baz Luhrmann sent me two random scenes from the movie. One is where they first meet around a little fish tank. And then they sent me one other, which I can’t remember. And I had a half-formed song going one way, but then I got totally obsessed with the prison tapes by Johnny Cash.”

Producer Nigel Godrich added, “We listened to Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison a lot. At the beginning of ‘Exit Music’, the voice comes in very loud, and that was something that struck from Johnny Cash. We also listened to Remy Zero a lot. Colin was really into that. Pet Sounds too.”

Johnny Greenwood also shared his thoughts on the track: “I remember working at the chords with Thom for the choir part. It was really painstaking. We had to relearn how to really concentrate and focus on something small and work at it, properly. And not just go, ‘Yeah. That will do.’ Looking at how the chords run into each other and not be too long and boring. I can remember it making me really tired having to concentrate on that stuff.”

Although ‘Exit Music (For A Film)’ was created before OK Computer, it remains a cornerstone of the record, and its emotional pull has continued to attract new listeners for years.