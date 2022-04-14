Stormzy, Björk, Nick Cave and more for Montreux Jazz Festival









The line-up for Switzerland’s Montreux Jazz Festival 2022 has been announced. The list features Stormzy, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Björk and Phoebe Bridgers.

The festival is planned to take place from July 1st-16th on the shores of Lake Geneva and features a brand new layout for this year’s instalment.

The two usual venues, the Auditorium Stravinski and the Montreux Jazz Lab will be joined this year by its “beating heart” in the form of a Lake House venue.

A press release explains: “This large three-story residence will play host to ten enthralling rooms, each offering a unique experience. Open 24 hours a day, the public will be able to wander freely, enjoying unique experiences ranging from the musical, visual, educational or technological. With bars and lounges on each floor, this large house will be a perfect place to enjoy the festival in a lively and intimate setting.”

Also on the 2022 line-up are Diana Ross, Måneskin, Girl In Red, Years & Years, Michael Kiwanuka, and Self Esteem, among many more. The full line-up and performance dates can be accessed below on the Twitter post.

Mathieu Jaton, the CEO of Montreux Jazz Festival, said: “With so many great artists set to play this year, the 56th edition of the Montreux Jazz Festival will be one of our finest yet. For over 50 years, Montreux has created some of the most magical moments in music, and we are excited to continue the festival’s legacy.”

Last year, the festival did manage to duck the radar of Covid-19 pressures, but a number of UK artists had to be removed from the bill due to travel restrictions.

The likes of Rag’n’Bone Man, Inhaler, Alfa Mist, and Yussef Dayes were forced to drop out of the festival, with travellers from other countries, including the UK, needing to complete a ten-day event quarantine period upon entering the country at the time.

FINALLY! After two years of silence, the two mythical Festival stages will make you vibrate again! So, which concert will we see you at this summer?



Tickets 👉 Today at noon for Insiders and tomorrow at noon for the public#MJF22 #MontreuxJazzFestival #WhereLegendsAreBorn pic.twitter.com/j9EizujBNO — Montreux Jazz Festival (@MontreuxJazz) April 13, 2022