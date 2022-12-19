Stone Gossard discusses the release of new Pearl Jam album









Grunge icon Stone Gossard has offered up an update on the forthcoming release of a new Pearl Jam record. The guitarist has said that the band already have a backlog of demos at the ready.

Gossard confirmed the news of the latest album back in March when he said that the Seattle legends had teamed up with Justin Bieber’s producer Andrew Watt to begin work on a follow-up to 2020’s Gigaton.

Speaking to Riff TV, Gossard offered the latest update. “The plan is that we’re going to do some more recording, and we’re going to try to finish a record here pretty soon,” he said.

Adding: “There’s songs that are getting close to being done and there’s a bunch that aren’t. And we’re going to do something here pretty soon. We’ve got demos for days.”

The band whose debut was released in 1991 have always kept their eye in. With Gossard continuing: “Everybody writes in the band, so now it’s really just trying to figure out what’s something different for us and what’s something exciting. And we’re working on that.”

Before concluding: “I think we’ve got a good start on another record that will be hopefully good. I bet it’s going to be 2024 before the record comes out, is my guess. But we’re working on it.”

