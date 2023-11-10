Sting receives freedom of North Tyneside

Sting, the former frontman of The Police, has been awarded the freedom of North Tyneside.

The musician was first offered the award in 2010, but due to his intense touring schedule, it has taken Sting until now to accept the accolade. The ceremony took place at the Exchange 1856 building in North Shields. He arrived on the Metro from Newcastle’s Central Station and initially got lost before a friend placed him back on track.

Reflecting on the achievement, Sting said: “In a way, it’s coming full circle and having the borough acknowledge that is a kind of fantasy in itself.”

He continued: “I’ve won a lot of accolades and blandishments of success in the world, but all of those are just manifestations of things that were dreamt up here when I was wandering the streets or wandering the beaches thinking ‘what am I going to do with my life’.”

“Of course, the city’s changed, and Tyneside has changed, but enough of it is the same for me to feel home,” Sting noted while talking to the BBC. He also discussed his “distinct, profound sense of place” and “fierce regional pride” in the area, which made him who he is.

“I think in my business, you can,” he said. “It’s intoxicating, and you can forget who you are. “I don’t come home very often, and when I do, it is deeply significant to me.”

Additionally, Sting revealed he plans to continue touring for the foreseeable future. “Walking out in front of 10-20,000 people who are all pleased to see you and, at the end of the night, they don’t ask for their money back,” he said. “That’s a great life, and if that carried on for another decade, I’ll be very happy.”