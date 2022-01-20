Stevie Wonder urges American Senators to protect voting rights









Stevie Wonder has urged Senators to protect American voting rights in an online video. The message arrives as politicians continue to debate new voting rights legislation. If passed, The Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act would mark a change in how the nation’s elections are conducted, transforming how votes are cast and tallied, as well as how districts are drawn.

In his video, Wonder argues: “Any Senator who cannot support the protection of voting rights in the United States Of America cannot say that they support the Constitution,” before adding: “Stop the hypocrisy, cut the bullshit. If you care and support our rights, do the hard work. You can’t please everybody, but you can protect all of us. And to keep it all the way real? The filibuster is not working for democracy. Why won’t you?”

The bill is unpopular with the majority of Republican Senators, as well as two Democrats, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona – both of whom are needed if the bill is to push forward. However, they continue to be reluctant to the bill’s proposed changes to filibuster rules.

This isn’t the first time Stevie Wonder has raised his voice against lawmakers. In 2021, he was one of many celebrities who released videos in which they pledged their support of the formation of the first federal racial justice commission, an investigative body designed to interrogate America’s history of systemic racism against Black people.

Elsewhere, Stevie Wonder was recently revealed as one of the guests on Eddie Vedder’s forthcoming solo album. The ‘Superstition’ singer appears alongside the likes of Elton John and Ringo Starr. Vedder will release Earthling on February 11th.

Wonder is also set to appear on the upcoming sophomore album by Cordae, From A Bird’s Eye View. The music icon will appear on a track titled ‘Champagne Glasses’ featuring Freddie Gibbs and Nas.

Check out Wonder’s voting rights video below.