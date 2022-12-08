Stevie Nicks gives praise to Lizzo for People’s Choice Awards speech









Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks has praised the singer Lizzo for her acceptance speech during this week’s People’s Choice Awards. Lizzo was gifted two awards at the ceremony in Santa Monica, including Song of 2022 and the People’s Champion.

When Lizzo’s mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, presented her daughter with the People’s Champion award, she noted her altruism and kindness. “She’s a champion of others,” she said. “She builds you up, and she’s always in your corner.” However, Lizzo herself had expressed a reluctance to accept the award.

She said: “Because if I’m the people’s champ, I don’t need a trophy for championing people. Ever since the beginning of my career, I’ve used my platform to amplify marginalised voices.” Following that modest proclamation, Lizzo invited several “activists and people that I think deserve this spotlight” on stage and personally introduced each of them and what they do for their communities.

Stevie Nicks later took to social media to write: “In my opinion, your presentation last night on the People’s Choice Awards was not only so beautiful and so needed, that you get the award for being a great woman of our time. I was so impressed and touched that you put that together and pulled it off. It was stunning, and everyone heard you.”

Nicks added that Lizzo’s speech would likely inspire women for generations to come and even suggested that Lizzo should consider a future career in politics. “You have given all women soundbites forever,” Nicks wrote, “Flute player, singer, songwriter, future politician?” She signed off by saying that Lizzo’s name will forever be “in the stars now.”

Lizzo recently highlighted the racial stigmas still prevalent in the music industry and noted that its origins have a racist flavour attached to them because it had been segregationist for some time during its beginnings.