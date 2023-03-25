Stevie Nicks picks her favourite song by Kate Bush









Fleetwood Mac vocalist Stevie Nicks rose to prominence in the late 1970s, and shortly afterwards, Kate Bush made a name for herself while still a teenager. While the two iconic musicians never worked together, Nicks has always respected the British singer-songwriter considerably.

Nicks opened up about her love of Bush during an interview with BBC Radio 2 in 2011, a time when she was tasked with naming a series of her favourite songs. In the broadcast, the Fleetwood Mac vocalist also name-checked the Eagles’ song ‘Witchy Woman’, The Beach Boys’ hit ‘Sail On, Sailor’, Chicago’s ‘Hard Habit To Break’, and unexpectedly, ‘Cry Me A River’ by Justin Timberlake.

The track by Bush selected by Nicks was, perhaps unsurprisingly, ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’. Famously, the song became a surprise number-one single in 2022 after being featured in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. Remarkably, the song finally climbed to the top of the charts over 36 years after its initial release in what is now a Guinness World Record. Additionally, the feat made Bush the oldest female solo artist to score this achievement.

Speaking to the BBC about the song in 1992, Bush said of the creation: “I was trying to say that, really, a man and a woman can’t understand each other because we are a man and a woman. And if we could actually swap each other’s roles, if we could actually be in each other’s place for a while, I think we’d both be very surprised! [Laughs] And I think it would lead to a greater understanding.”

When Nicks first heard ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’, she instantly fell in love with the track, and it has maintained a special place in her record collection for decades. The musician always planned on releasing her own version of the classic one day, but after years of consideration, Nicks finally realised that she’d never successfully usurp the original.

The Fleetwood Mac singer said of her selection: “That song I really loved because, what a great writer she is, and ‘Running Up That Hill’ was one of those songs that, when I first heard it, I went, ‘Oh I wanna record that song someday.’ As writers, we do that whenever a song comes on the radio that we love, we say, ‘Oh, I wanna record it and reinterpret it.’ Every once in a while, we do it, but you finally smarten up and go, ‘I can’t really do that song better than Kate Bush did, so I’m not gonna do it.’ Because if you can’t outdo her, then don’t bother”.

She continued: “And I just really loved her because she was a woman songwriter, and she was really standing out from the fray… a real serious writer who could compare with any of the guys. And then you’d see her in her videos, she’s kind of like a ninja. So she was tough, and yet she was a beautiful dancer. And she wrote beautiful songs. She wrote interesting, on-the-edge songs. As a writer, I really respected her because of that.”

