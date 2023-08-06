







Stevie Nicks - 'Bella Donna' 3.7

Many of Fleetwood Mac’s most popular works can be attributed to the brilliant songwriting of Stevie Nicks, so it’s hardly surprising that her debut solo album, Bella Donna, is a true masterpiece that radiates pure magic.

Produced by the talented Jimmy Iovine, Bella Donna stands as an awe-inspiring masterpiece of musical craftsmanship, unequivocally establishing Nicks’ indomitable presence in the industry. Her unmistakable raspy vocals take centre stage, skillfully intertwining the finest elements of rock, pop, and folk, resulting in a mesmerising reflection of her enigmatic allure and artistry.

Nicks’ fascination with witchcraft and the mystical realm permeates the album freely, evident in tracks like ‘Bella Donna’, where she delves into this culture to mirror her own fears and dreams. The title itself not only translates to “beautiful woman” in Italian but also refers to the deadly herb known as “belladonna”, often used in witchcraft tales for its poisonous properties. In a clever metaphor, the song encapsulates the rock and roll lifestyle – a path that, like belladonna, can prove fatal if one is not cautious, yet, in moderation, it holds the power to soothe like a painkiller.

Her poetic lyricism also comes to the fore in the song, as she muses: “Like the moon that she loved /Don’t you know that the stars are /A part of us”. This contrasts the more dark and gritty ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’, the only track on the album not written or co-written by Nicks. Written and produced by Tom Petty and Jimmy Iovine, it takes the signature Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers sound accompanied by Nicks’ trademark vocals to create something that is as beautiful as it is sinister, as she sings: “Say you’ve had a little trouble in town /Say you’re keeping some demons down”.

The anthemic ‘Edge Of Seventeen’ marks a stark contrast between the rest of the album’s mostly laid-back feel, replacing the more recognisable, slower-paced guitars with a distinctive, 16th note guitar riff with highly symbolic lyrics. It was written about the grief she experienced one week in December 1980 when both her uncle Jonathan and John Lennon died.

Unfolding its poignant subject matter, the song embraces a captivating percolating rhythm, accompanied by Nicks’ charged vocals, as she passionately croons about a white-winged dove symbolising the soul leaving the body after death. In ‘Edge Of Seventeen’, Nicks showcases her departure from Fleetwood Mac in the most compelling and resolute manner, making it a standout addition to her early works that will undoubtedly stand the test of time.

Nicks’ unique musical magic is also captured perfectly in ‘After The Glitter Fades’. As a powerful rock ballad, Nicks laments the notion of fame with the lines: “Well I never thought I’d make it /Here in Hollywood /I never thought I’d ever /Want to stay /What I seem to touch these days /Has turned to gold /What I seem to want /Well you know I’ll find a way”. Within the lyrics and nostalgic arrangements, Nicks draws from Hollywood to explore her own show-business malaise, resulting in a track that’s plaintive but moving all the same.

Joining forces with Eagles’ Don Henley, ‘Leather and Lace’ equally provides an enchanting and magical experience. Despite the masterful end product, Nicks was under a lot of pressure to finish the track after Waylon Jennings asked her to finish it: “I wrote ‘Leather and Lace’ for Waylon (Jennings) because he called and asked me to write a song called ‘Leather and Lace.'”

She continued: “And I had never written a song for somebody, especially for somebody that had given me a title. Well, I wrote the chorus, and I called him and said, ‘I’ve written the chorus’, and we’ve sent it to him. And he called back and said, “Finish it!” So I was under a lot of pressure to finish this song whereas in…usually if I don’t want to finish something, I don’t finish it.” She elaborated, affirming that Henley’s decision to lend his voice to the track was a testament to its exceptional quality. However, even without his involvement, the track stands resolute as one of the most beautiful pieces on the entire album.

Ultimately, Bella Donna is a compelling and well-crafted album that perfectly showcases Nicks’ talent as a singer-songwriter. Its combination of powerful vocals, thoughtful lyrics, and diverse musical styles make it a timeless and enjoyable listening experience – solidifying her as a powerful storyteller and a natural when it comes to forging deep connections with the listener.