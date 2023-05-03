Steven Tyler’s lawyers seek to remove “intentional infliction of emotional distress” in sexual assault case









Lawyers for Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler have sought to remove a claim of “intentional infliction of emotional distress” from the singer’s sexual assault case.

“The conduct complained of arises out of statements made in Tyler’s published memoirs,” a statement from Tyler’s legal team reads. “Such conduct implicates Tyler’s right to free speech,” it adds. Tyler’s team argue that the claims made in Tyler’s writings are protected by “Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation” (SLAPP) laws and by the First Amendment.

“Tyler’s memoirs regarding his experiences as a world-famous rockstar are indisputably newsworthy as demonstrated by the widespread attention they have garnered,” the motion reads. “Accordingly, the depth of the intrusion is minimal and clearly outweighed by Tyler’s right to recount events from his own life in his memoirs.”

Julia Misley filed a lawsuit against Tyler in Los Angeles in December of 2022, accusing the 75-year-old Aerosmith leader of sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress that occurred during the pair’s relationship in the 1970s.

Tyler had previously detailed the circumstances behind the relationship in his memoir, Does The Noise In My Head Bother You?, and in the official Aerosmith biography Walk This Way. In both cases, Tyler did not mention Misley by name.