Steven Spielberg ties Martin Scorsese with Best Director win at Golden Globes









With his third Best Director win at the 2023 Golden Globes, Steven Spielberg has tied Martin Scorsese, Clint Eastwood, Oliver Stone, David Lean, and Miloš Forman for the second-most Best Director wins in the competition’s history.

Spielberg picked up major accolades, including the Best Motion Picture – Drama Award, for his latest work – The Fabelmans. During his acceptance speech, the acclaimed filmmaker explained why this particular semi-autobiographical project means so much to him and his journey as a filmmaker.

The director said (via The Hollywood Reporter): “I have been hiding from this story since I was 17 years old. I put a lot of things in my way of the story. I told the story in parts and parcels all through my career. E.T. has a lot to do with the story, Close Encounters has a lot to do with the story. But I never had the courage to hit the story head-on.”

Adding: “Until Tony Kushner, when we were working on Munich, which was a long time ago, sat me down and said, ‘start telling me about all these stories I’ve heard about your life.’ And we started a conversation, and the conversation lasted all through Munich, all through Lincoln, all through West Side Story.“

Spielberg concluded: “I think everything I’ve done up to this point has made me ready to finally be honest about the fact that it’s not easy to be a kid, the fact that everybody sees me as a success story, and everybody sees all of us the way they perceive us based on how they get information, but nobody really knows who we are until we’re courageous enough to tell everyone who we are and I spent a lot of time trying to figure out when I could tell that story. And I figured out when I turned about 74 years old, I said, ‘you better do it now. You better do it now!’ I’m really, really happy I did.”

You can see the full list of winners below.

The full list of winners at Golden Globes 2023:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans (WINNER)

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cate Blanchett, Tár (WINNER)

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Austin Butler, Elvis (WINNER)

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin (WINNER)

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin (WINNER)

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (WINNER)

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) (WINNER)

Close (Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

RRR (India)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (WINNER)

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Director — Motion Picture

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans (WINNER)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Todd Field, Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin (WINNER)

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Steven Spielberg,Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Gudnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon (WINNER)

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

‘Carolina’, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

‘Ciao Papa’, Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

‘Hold My Hand’, Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick)

‘Lift Me Up’, Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

‘Naatu Naatu’, Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) (WINNER)

Best Television Series – Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon (WINNER)

Ozark

Severance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone (WINNER)

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary (WINNER)

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (WINNER)

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (WINNER)

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (WINNER)

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (WINNER)

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird (WINNER)

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark (WINNER)

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (WINNER)

Henry Winkler, Barry

