Steven Spielberg shares reaction to ‘Indiana Jones 5’









After the first few screenings, Steven Spielberg has given his opinion on Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. This marks Harrison Ford’s fifth turn as the fedora-wearing crusader and the first instalment of the franchise not directed by Spielberg.

After seeing James Mangold’s iteration of the beloved archaeologist, Spielberg mentioned being floored by what he had done, telling Empire: “It’s really, really a good Indiana Jones film. I’m really proud of what Jim has done with it”. Mangold had previously heralded bold new visions for the X-Men franchise with Logan as well as Oscar-nominated films like Ford v. Ferrari.

When speaking about Mangold’s job with the film, Spielberg talked about seeing him as a creative confidante, continuing, “When the lights came up, I just stood up and turned to the group and said, ‘Damn! I thought I was the only one who knew how to make one of these’”.

Spielberg has made it clear that he doesn’t care much for the second instalment Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, despite meeting his future wife Kate Capshaw on the set.

While details about the film are scarce, the movie is set to feature Mads Mikkelsen as the villainous Jurgen Voller and Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Jones’s goddaughter Helena. The film will also feature the return of John Rhys-Davies as Sallah. Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny is set to hit theatres on June 30th, 2023.