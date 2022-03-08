Steven Spielberg expresses "sadness" for Oscars pre-recording









There are few directors that carry the same weight at the Academy Awards as Steven Spielberg, the three-time Oscar winner and 15-time nominee. At the 2022 ceremony, the iconic American filmmaker is up for awards for his musical remake of West Side Story, nominated in the Best Picture category alongside Best Director.

Having attempted to diversify for many years, this year the Academy has decided to axe a handful of awards from the live broadcast, choosing to pre-record eight Oscar categories for the first time ever.

Spielberg has come out in criticism against this choice “feeling strongly” that the Academy should backtrack as he recently told Deadline, adding that he believes filmmaking is a collaborative process: “We should all have a seat at the supper table”.

Continuing in his measured response to the move by the Academy, Spielberg further explained, “I feel very strongly that this is perhaps the most collaborative medium in the world. All of us make movies together, we become a family where one craft is just as indispensable as the next”.

The slightly different run of order to the 2022 Academy Awards will see eight categories presented during a pre-recorded segment of the show that will air an hour ahead of the full ceremony. Whilst the likes of Best Picture, Best Director and Best Leading Actress remain in the full ceremony broadcast, each of Production Design, Sound, Original Music Score, Makeup and Hairstyling, Film Editing, Documentary Short, Live Action Short, and Animated Short have been pushed to the sidelines.

“We all come together to make magic, and I am sad that we will all not be on live television watching magic happen together,” Spielberg stated, adding, “Everybody will have their moment in the limelight. All the winners will be able to be shown with their acceptance speeches, but it’s the idea that we can’t all be there”.

The 94th Academy Awards are due to take place on Sunday, March 27th, with Spielberg’s West Side Story competing in seven categories.