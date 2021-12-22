Steven Spielberg gets emotional about the new Jurassic World film









The Jurassic World franchise is all set to add another addition to its legacy in the form of Jurassic World Dominion. It is the finale that Colin Trevorrow had planned for the trilogy since he had first signed onto the project, with Steven Spielberg on the creative board as well in the capacity of an executive producer for this one.

Last month, a five-minute prologue was released for the project which successfully captured the attention of the fans as well as the people who were on the fence about watching the new Jurassic World film. The prologue provided gorgeous glimpses of the daily lives of dinosaurs who were blissfully ignorant of the apocalypse around the corner.

“I think the particular way that we shot the Cretaceous era – beyond the fact that our technology is advancing everyday,” the director commented. “We shot it in a beautiful light that was the absolute, most ideal conditions for shooting the dinosaurs based on everything I’ve learned over the course of seeing the movies.” It is evident from this teaser that the visuals are going to be absolutely stunning.

Jurassic World Dominion also has fans excited because it will reunite Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill as their iconic roles which sparked the imagination of countless people all over the world. According to Trevorrow, this nostalgic prospect isn’t just making fans tear up but also Steven Spielberg who got emotional at the idea.

“I took a picture of it and I sent it to Steven [Spielberg],” the director revealed, while talking about the reunion. “He got very emotional. I don’t think even he was prepared for how moving it would be to see all of those characters that he loves, and people that he loves, looking incredible and on an adventure together.”

Watch the brand new prologue for Jurassic World: Dominion which is set for a 2022 release below.