Steven Spielberg contributes to $1.5m aid package for strikers









Acclaimed Hollywood director Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw, have donated a combined $1.5million to writers, actors and industry workers who’ve been affected by the lack of work caused by the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strikes.

On top of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Emergency Financial Assistance Program, the couple’s contributions have also gone to the Entertainment Community Fund (ECF), which was previously known as the Actors Fund until 2022.

In an official statement, the ECF said: “Thanks to the transformative support from Kate Capshaw & Steven Spielberg, along with numerous other generous donors, the Fund is helping film and television workers in need with emergency financial assistance to cover basic living expenses (rent, groceries, health insurance, medical bills, etc.), mental health support and more.”

It’s been reported by the SAG-AFTRA Foundation that since the strikes commenced in mid-July 2023, they have had to process up to 100 applications daily for financial aid towards mortgage payments, rent, food and medical bills.

“This significant donation from Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg to the Foundation’s Emergency Financial Assistance Program will not only help meet the current and overwhelming demand for financial assistance, but will continue to support the SAG-AFTRA community,” the Foundation said, adding “who will be faced with long term financial hardships and challenges for years to come.”

Spielberg and Capshaw’s generous donations follow vast contributions towards union members by fellow Hollywood A-listers, including Dwayne Johnson, George Clooney, Seth MacFarlane, Meryl Streep, Matt Damon, Oprah Winfrey and Shonda Rimes.

SAG-AFTRA formally began their strike on July 14th, joining the WGA, who had been striking since May 2nd. It marked the first time in 63 years that both unions were on the picket lines together. Voicing grievances to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) regarding pay and protection from AI, a deal has yet to be struck with the major Hollywood studios.