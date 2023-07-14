Steven Soderbergh announces new series ‘Command Z’ starring Michael Cera









Director Steven Soderbergh has just announced a new science fiction comedy series entitled Command Z.

The new show, which stars Scott Pilgrim vs. The World actor Michael Cera in the lead, is a post-apocalyptic look back at our current year, 2023, as time travellers journey into the past by putting a wormhole in a washing machine.

Cera is set to star alongside Roy Wood Jr., Chloe Radcliffe and Liev Schreiber. The show’s plot also involves brain hacking, memory wiping, and altered history, which inevitably leads to an NRA-police union team-up and an Amazon-Walmart merger where blood is used as payment.

The new series is Soderbergh’s most recent project. Previously, the Erin Brockovich director had created the noir series Full Circle for streaming service Max, starring Claire Danes and Zazie Beetz.

For his new series, Soderbergh circumvented his current deal with Max and Warner Bros., financing the production independently.

It is currently uncertain whether the series will land on a larger streaming service, but currently, Command Z is set to be released exclusively on Soderbergh’s website, Extension765.com.

Command Z is set to premiere on July 17th.

