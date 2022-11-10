Steve-O opens up about the 'Jackass' stunt he refused to do









Steve-O, one of the primary members of the insane world of the Jackass series, recently published his memoir A Hard Kick In The Nuts. During the promotional campaign of the book, he opened up about an iconic Jackass stunt he refused to do.

During a conversation with Yahoo, Steve-O admitted that he refused to do the infamous ‘Toy Car Up The Butt’ stunt. If you’re unfamiliar with this glorious Jackass moment, the stunt involved the insertion of a lubricated toy car into someone’s anal cavity and a subsequent visit to the proctologist.

While discussing the stunt (which was eventually performed by Ryan Dunn, Steve-O said: “I got all this great footage backing out of it. And the way it played out for Ryan, there was nothing that could be changed to make it any better. That was the most iconic, incredible thing we ever filmed.”

Previously, Johnny Knoxville also told NME about the vulnerabilities of the seemingly invincible Jackass cast: “The guys do have irrational fears. Steve-O who will let you put a hook in his mouth, swim up the ocean and then cast him out to sea to catch a shark with his body, you can do that to him, but we tried to get him to bungee jump and he was like, ‘Fuck you, dude, I’m not doing it.'”

Steve-O’s memoir also addresses other subjects, such as his struggles with substance abuse which caused him a lot of problems, ranging from hallucinatory visions to serious health issues. In addition, the book has incredible anecdotes about the history of the Jackass series.

