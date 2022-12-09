Revisiting Steve Martin's 1991 'Saturday Night Live' cold open









This Saturday, Steve Martin will return to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center to log his 16th hosting appearance on Saturday Night Live. Martin will share hosting duties with longtime comedy collaborator (and former SNL cast member) Martin Short, but the gig will be a historic one for Steve. This appearance will put him just one hosting gig away from being tied for the all-time record currently held by Alec Baldwin, who probably won’t be making an appearance on the show any time soon.

Martin was a constant presence in the earliest years of SNL, logging three separate hosting appearances in Season Three alone. By 1980, he had hosted eight times, and over the next 40 years, he would return to host another seven times. Martin also has the record for most guest appearances on the show with 26. Even though he was never a part of the show in an official capacity, Martin rarely missed an opportunity to drop in on SNL.

Clearly, the man kept coming back because he was having a great time. But what if he was only doing it because he was just content with coasting through the gig? That was the premise of the cold opening that came with Martin’s 13th hosting gig in 1991. As a bored Martin gets accosted by Chris Farley and Victoria Jackson, it’s clear that Martin is comedically fine with breezing through the cue cards and just letting whatever happens, happen.

That is until he gets a look at his old King Tut costume. Remembering what it was like “back when the show meant something. Back when I used to care,” Martin goes straight into a showstopping musical number where he promises to try his best and not “phone it in tonight”.

Along the way, Martin is joined by a number of cast members who are inspired by his invigorating attitude. Julia Sweeney vows not to do another ‘It’s Pat’ sketch, while Tim Meadows laments his lack of screen time but stays positive. Farley hilariously promises not to get liquored up “until Update is through”, while Phil Hartman offers to show off his true self, something that Martin comically shoots down.

As Martin wanders backstage, he comes across Lorne Michaels, who admits the show is on “automatic pilot”. But he too is swayed by Martin’s enthusiasm, breaking into a lip-synched operatic call as Martin rounds up the whole cast for a Chorus Line finish. Martin probably won’t be able to top this legendary cold open, but it remains a wonderfully meta look at the inner workings of Saturday Night Live and its most famous guest host.

Check out the cold open down below.