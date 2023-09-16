Steve Martin responds to claims of violence made by Miriam Margolyes









Hollywood star, comedian, and musician, Steve Martin has come forward to refute claims of violence made by Miriam Margoyles in her memoir.

Recalling their time together working on the 1987 Frank Oz film Little Shop of Horrors in her new memoir Oh Miriam! Stories From an Extraordinary Life, the British actor claimed that her co-star struck her after carelessly throwing what was supposed to be a fake punch.

Upon reading these claims, Martin has issued a statement refuting the situation. “When I first read Miriam Margolyes pejorative account of our scene in ‘Little Shop of Horrors’, I was surprised. My memory is that we had a good communication as professional actors. But when it is implied that I harmed her or was in some way careless about doing the stunts, I have to object,” he said.

“I remember taking EXTREME caution regarding the fake punch — the same caution I would use with any similar scene.There was never any physical contact between her and me, accidental or otherwise, in this scene or any other we shot,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

This has also been bolstered by Oz who added: “I always rehearse physical actions in slow motion. The scene was supposed to include a fake punch. It’s puzzling what she’s talking about. It’s not the Steve I know or anyone knows. He’s always been professional and respectful of everyone on all of my shoots.”

These rebuttals stem from Margolyes writing: “I was hit all day by doors opening in my face; repeatedly punched, slapped and knocked down by an unlovely and unapologetic Steve Martin — perhaps he was Method acting — and came home grumpy with a splitting headache.”

She later concludes that he was “undeniably brilliant but horrid to me”. Margoyles is yet to comment further on the matter.