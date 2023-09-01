Steve Lamacq to step away from BBC 6 after 18 years









After nearly two decades behind the microphone, BBC 6 Radio Music host Steve Lamacq will be stepping back from his weekday show.

Lamacq has hosted the same drive-time show on BBC 6 since 2005. He has also hosted a late-night show based around new music for a number of years. His final broadcast for the weekday show will be on Friday, October 20th.

Lamacq’s decision comes as he seeks to spend more time with his family. The official announcement from the BBC has described Lamacq’s sabbatical a “well-deserved break.”

“I love music and I love radio,” Lamacq says in a statement. “Music radio has been my life for the past 30 years – and 6 Music has been my home for 20 years of them – and I wouldn’t have had it any other way. But I have another life now which is very important to me.”

“It’s been terrific doing six shows a week, but what with all the prep work for the programmes and the ever-increasing volume of new music to listen to, there’s not been nearly enough time left over for my family,” he says. “And to be honest, after nearly 40 years at the coalface of new music, I think I need a bit of a breather.”

“Plus, there are other things I’m keen to do,” he adds. “Not least seeing if there’s more practical role I can play in supporting the live music circuit and the venues across the country that I owe so much to.”

Continuing: “But of course, my heart still lives for discovering and nurturing new bands, so I’m really pleased that these changes mean I can stay at 6 Music, while allowing more time to go searching for emerging artists, who I’ll be channelling into the new Monday show. There will be live sessions, interviews, some amazing archive and fingers crossed, at some point, the future of rock and roll.”

Lamacq’s slot will be taken over by by Huw Stephens until Lamacq returns in January of 2024 with a new programme, Steve Lamacq’s Teatime, taking over his old slot.

Watch Lamacq hold a drum masterclass with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins down below.