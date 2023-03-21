BBC Radio 6 Music’s Steve Lamacq selects the 10 greatest festival anthems









It might still feel like winter, but festival season is on the horizon. On Friday, March 24th, the good people at BBC Radio 6 Music will be leading us into the sun with two days of new music premieres, live shows, and unforgettable guest collaborations. To get the mood warmed up, DJ Steve Lamacq has kindly provided us with his ten favourite festival anthems.

As well as new music from Arlo Parks and Loyle Carner, this year’s BBC 6 Music Festival will host the global premiere of Christine and The Queen’s brand-new live show. Chris will be giving us a “glimpse” into the second part of his near-decade-long journey, Redcar.

Alongside additional performances by the likes of The Big Moon, Wu-Lu and La a La Rue, you can expect DJ sets from AFRODEUTSCHE, Hot Chip, Jamz Supernova Erol Alkan, Daniel Avery, Don Letts, Good Future, Hot Chip, Jamz Supernova, Steve Lamacq, Tarzsa, The Charlatans’ Tim Burgess, Yard Act and BBC Introducing DJs, Emily Pilbeam and Phoebe I-H.

This year’s BBC 6 Music Festival will be taking place in venues across Greater Manchester, including the O2 Victoria Warehouse, Band on the Wall and RAMONA. “We’re bringing the festival back home to Greater Manchester, where it all began, with some incredible performances,” says BBC Radio 6 Music director Samantha Moy.” You may have seen Arlo Parks, Christine and the Queens and Loyle Carner before, but you won’t have seen them like this before. It promises to be a very special weekend indeed.” Bag your tickets here.

Steve Lamacq’s ultimate festival playlist:

1. ‘The Mauritian Badminton Doubles Champion, 1973’ – Hamish Hawk

Steve: “One of my favourite new artists of the past three years and a terrifically charismatic entertainer.



2. ‘Layde Bay’ – The Big Moon

“A wonderful mix of catharsis and celebration, from a band who have that ability to really embrace and lift a crowd.”



3. ‘Carry Go Bring Come’ – The Selector

“Guaranteed festival hit. Singer Pauline Black’s energy on stage is amazing.”



4. ‘Jackie Down The Line’ – Fontaines DC

“A track that can really bring a crowd together; I love those moments where people are having a shared experience, while reading different things into the same song. Mesmerising.”



5. ‘Glue’ – Bice

“One of the big hits of last year’s Glastonbury, and at last a new outfit who can reach the festival heights of people like Orbital and the Chemical Brothers.”



6. ‘Drive’ – Gretel Hanlyn

“Definitely one for any new band stage this year. She’s got a really interesting voice and a really interesting way of writing songs, as a way of making sense of her world.”



7 . ‘Nobody Knows’ – Loyle Carner

“Saw Loyle at a festival a few years ago where he made a massive tent feel like his front room and that’s a great skill to have. To make you feel so close to him, to give such a touching. Intimate performance, but to such a big crowd”



8. ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ – Arctic Monkeys

“Nailed on, one of the big festival singalongs of the summer.”



9. ‘To The End’ – Blur

“Blur’s gig at Glastonbury in 2009 is still one of my all time Festival high points. Both incredibly joyous and moving.”



10. ‘Rottweiler’ – IDLES

“This is the way I’d want to end a night. Fury and love. And crowd-surfing.”

Stream a full playlist of Steve’s selections below.