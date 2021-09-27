Steve Coogan to play the role of Jimmy Savile in new BBC drama







A new BBC One drama about Jimmy Savile is in the making and Steve Coogan has been cast as the English paedophile whose death brought on a surge of sexual abuse allegations. Although Savile had managed to successfully silence the survivors during his lifetime, many ugly revelations came to light after he passed away in 2011.

Ranging from instances of paedophilic violations to claims that the celebrity figure engaged in necrophilia with corpses in a morgue, this new project is going to be an extensive one. Coogan said: “To play Jimmy Savile was not a decision I took lightly. Neil McKay has written an intelligent script tackling sensitively an horrific story which – however harrowing – needs to be told.”

Executive producer Jeff Pope added: “The purpose of this drama is to explore how Savile’s offending went unchecked for so long, and in shining a light on this, to ensure such crimes never happen again. Steve Coogan has a unique ability to inhabit complex characters and will approach this role with the greatest care and integrity.”

Titled The Reckoning, this new drama is going to be directed by Sandra Goldbacher who commented: “The Reckoning is a unique opportunity to give Savile’s survivors, the people who inspired this project, a voice. I feel sure that Steve Coogan’s powerful performance as Savile will create a debate around how the cult of celebrity cloaked him from scrutiny.”

Based on the writing of Neil McKay, The Reckoning will be produced by ITV and promises to be an incisive incursion into the life of the despicable DJ who routinely abused helpless girls, some of whom were younger than 12 years old. Although most details about the miniseries haven’t been confirmed yet, BBC assured audiences that the accounts of the survivors were presented with “sensitivity and respect.”

