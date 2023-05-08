Steve Buscemi discusses his love for John Cassavetes









American actor Steve Buscemi is one of the most recognisable talents in modern cinema, known for appearing in films from Reservoir Dogs to Fargo and Ghost World.

The actor began his career by appearing in the 1985 no-wave project The Way It Is before earning an Independent Spirit Award nomination for ‘Best Supporting Male’ after appearing in Jim Jarmusch’s Mystery Train. Buscemi began to gain recognition in the 1990s, aided by multiple appearances in movies by the Coen brothers, such as Miller’s Crossing and Barton Fink. After a role in Quentin Tarantino’s debut feature Reservoir Dogs, he earned yet another Independent Spirit nomination, highlighting his abilities as a promising new actor.

As the years progressed, Buscemi continued to showcase his talents, starring in a wide array of productions, from the HBO show Boardwalk Empire to the satirical film The Death of Stalin, where he played Nikita Khrushchev to critical acclaim. It’s clear that Buscemi has a deep love for cinema, starring in a range of independent and mainstream films.

In an article for Criterion, Buscemi shared a selection of his favourite films of all time, highlighting his eclectic taste in movies. From My Own Private Idaho to Symbiopsychotaxiplasm: Two Takes by William Greaves, Buscemi’s list reveals films that have deeply inspired him, particularly his approach to acting.

During that same feature, the actor also revealed his admiration of John Cassavetes’ A Woman Under the Influence, stating: “I have been under the influence of John Cassavetes and Gena Rowlands and their extended family in film ever since I saw a retrospective of Cassavetes’s movies at MoMA soon after he died.”

Detailing further, he continued: “I could have listed any number of his films: Faces with Seymour Cassel and Lynn Carlin, Opening Night with Rowlands and Ben Gazzara, or Husbands with Peter Falk…it doesn’t matter. Each film is made with a love, passion, and style unique to John, and inspiring to the rest of us.”

Cassavetes was an actor before he began working on the big screen, releasing his debut feature, the experimental jazz-backed Shadows, in 1959. Through the following decades, the filmmaker released classics such as Faces, The Killing of a Chinese Bookie, Opening Night and Love Streams. His independent filmmaking was pioneering, as were his unique approaches to telling stories, focusing on characters rather than sensational action. His work stood in opposition to mainstream cinema, paving the way for independent directors inspired by his naturalistic approach to filmmaking.

Buscemi’s choice, A Woman Under the Influence, was released in 1974 and starred the filmmaker’s wife, Rowlands. Her incredible performance earned her an Academy Award nomination for ‘Best Actress’ in what is a testament to her extraordinary abilities that have undoubtedly inspired Buscemi.