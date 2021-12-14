Steve Bronski’s carer claims the musician died in a flat fire









The cause of death of the synth-pop hero, Steve Bronski, has been revealed by his carer. The keyboardist and co-founder of Bronski Beat is said to have died in his home after a fire, it has been revealed.

Bronski’s death was announced with great sadness last Thursday (December 9th) but no cause of death was given at the time. However, Josephine Samuel, Bronski’s carer who was employed after the musician suffered a stroke three years ago, said his Soho flat was the scene of a fatal fire on December 7th.

In an interview with The Guardian Samuel said she had visited Bronski the day before the fire, and explained: “Because he had suffered a stroke, it was difficult for him to get up. He died from smoke inhalation”. Samuel also called Bronski’s death a “nightmare” because she’d been at his side for years. His body is currently waiting to be taken up to Scotland for the funeral.

The fire is being treated as “non-suspicious” by the Metropolitan police. Bronski’s real name was Steve Forrest, and he formed the trio alongside Jimmy Somerville and Larry Steinbachek in 1983. Bronski’s ex-partner Steinbachek passed away following a long battle with cancer in 2017.

After the news of Bronski’s death, Somerville said: “Sad to hear Steve has died. He was a talented and a very melodic man. Working with him on songs and the one song (‘Smalltown Boy’) that changed our lives and touched so many other lives, was a fun and exciting time. Thanks for the melody Steve”.

Famously, Somerville left Bronski Beat in 1985 to form The Communards. The group disbanded in 1995 after numerous lineup changes, before Bronski reformed the outfit in 2016. The band released five albums, and their last one, 2017’s The Age Of Reason was released to moderate fanfare.