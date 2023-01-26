Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones was asked to audition for 'Moulin Rouge!'









During a new interview, Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones has revealed that he was once asked to audition for the role of protagonist Christian in Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 musical Moulin Rouge!

Earlier this week, Jones sat down with Radio X host Dan O’Connell and revealed that he was “asked to audition for Moulin Rouge back in the ’90s.”

“I didn’t go though,” he recalled. “I think it was the part of Ewan [McGregor]. That’s what I was led to believe at the time. I just remember my manager phoned me singing Hollywood down the phone, but I didn’t take any notice of it.”

Probed on why he didn’t pursue the opportunity, the Welshman explained: “I mean, I didn’t even know what I was doing in the music industry at that point, let alone the film industry!”

The chat with O’Connell came as Jones announced that his new band, Far From Saints, has seen him join forces with Patty Lynn and Dwight Baker of the Texan outfit The Wind and The Wave. The group released their debut single, ‘Let’s Turn This Back Around’ last week, promising an album that is currently untitled.

In the same interview, Jones also touched on the future of Stereophonics. He maintained that the band hadn’t called it a day and that Far From Saints is only “a little holiday”.

“There’s no breaking up with the band or anything,” he said. “For me, after 25 years of doing all our work, it’s like, I wanna show other sides of what I would like to try creatively. But, there’s no fear that [Stereophonics are] not going to come back and do what we do,” Jones concluded. “You know, I’ve got a bunch of songs I’ve got for that but I’m keeping them in the back pocket until we’re ready to do it again.”

