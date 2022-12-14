DJ Stephen 'Twitch' Boss of the 'Ellen' show has died aged 40









Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss has died at the tender age of just 40. Boss is best known as Ellen DeGeneres‘ sidekick DJ on The Ellen Show. He came into the public eye in a number of reality TV contest shows before joining DeGeneres’ show in 2014.

In a statement confirming his passing, Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share that my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

She continued: “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honour his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Regarding the details of Boss’ death, a number of outlets reported that Holker had repeatedly contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss had “uncharacteristically” left their home without his car and without warning. Later, the LAPD responded to a call surrounding a shooting at a hotel in the Californian city.

Boss was found dead in one of the hotel’s rooms, reportedly from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. However, genuine confirmation of the real reason behind Boss’ death is yet to arrive. As well as Holker, Boss – who had been made an executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2020 – leaves behind three children, Weslie, 14, Maddox, six, and Zaia, three. He will be sorely missed by his friends, family and colleagues.