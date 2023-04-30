Stephen Stills: ‘David Crosby got out of here just in time’









After mourning the death of his fallen bandmate, Stephen Stills has mentioned being grateful that David Crosby passed away when he did. Both Stills and Crosby were members of the group Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, along with serving time in Buffalo Springfield and The Byrds, respectively.

When talking with The Independent, Stills was content about Crosby leaving in a peaceful way. He said: “He just went to take a nap and didn’t wake up. Not a bad way to go, actually. There’s part of me that misses him dreadfully, and there’s part of me that thinks he got out of here just in time, if you look at the world”.

Stills is also set to release a new live album entitled Live in Berkeley 1971, which features some performances with Crosby. Although Crosby and Stills had differences that put them at odds many times, Stills preferred to remember the good times with his bandmate, recalling their performance of ‘Lee Shore’. He said: “We didn’t run through it that many times – and it shows! But that’s the way we rolled back then. It was marvellous”.

As Stills looked back on the live recordings, he heard both he and Crosby being so energetic in their salad days, saying: “We were very enthusiastic, and by the end of the shows I was literally barking because I couldn’t make the notes and everything was too fast!”.