Stephen King recommends Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’









Stephen King is a fountain of knowledge when it comes to film or TV, and the writer has always been more than willing to share his recommendations with his social media followers.

In a new tweet, King urged his followers to watch Cabinet Of Curiosities, the latest series by Guillermo del Toro. He wrote: “I strongly advise you to open Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities, starting tomorrow on Netflix. Scary, sinister, and beautiful to look at.”

The project recently launched on Netflix and was initially supposed to be a ten-episode series but later went on to have eight episodes. Previously known as Guillermo del Toro Presets 10 After Midnight, its synopsis describes the show as “a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror”.

Speaking about the series, del Toro told Collider: “With Cabinet of Curiosities, we set out to showcase the realities existing outside of our normal world: the anomalies and curiosities. We hand-picked and curated a group of stories and storytellers to deliver these tales, whether they come from outer space, supernatural lore, or simply within our minds.”

Meanwhile, King also recently used his Twitter account to praise another Netflix production. On this occasion, it was a movie that hit the streaming service back in August.

King wrote on social media: “Want a tight little thriller that will remind you of Ruth Rendell and Patricia Highsmith? Try I CAME BY (Netflix). It does the job”.

Check out the trailer for King’s latest recommendation below.

I strongly advise you to open Guillermo del Toro's CABINET OF CURIOSITIES, starting tomorrow on Netflix. Scary, sinister, and beautiful to look at. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 24, 2022