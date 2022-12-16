Stephen King names the only regret of his career









You wouldn’t expect the iconic American horror writer Stephen King to have many regrets, after all, the author is responsible for some of the most influential books and movies of modern entertainment. But alas, even the author of such classics as The Shining, The Green Mile and Stand By Me looks back on his career with one single qualm. Despite his unparalleled imagination and ability to craft consistently compelling stories, he’s human.

A well-known critic of the movie adaptation of his own 1977 novel The Shining, directed by Stanley Kubrick, was it the choice to give the film to the renowned filmmaker that he regrets the most? In short, no. Whilst he considers the film to be “a big, beautiful Cadillac with no engine inside it,” he recognises the love for Kubrick’s classic and puts the personal dislike down to pure subjective taste.

Or, maybe he regrets the weird orgy scene he inserted into his 1986 horror novel It. If you didn’t know, the moment involved the book’s teen female lead Beverly engaging in an underage orgy with her six pre-teen friends that made up The Losers Club. Thankfully struck from both movie adaptations, the orgy scene often goes undiscussed from his terrifying clown tale and rightfully so; it’s just unnecessary.

But, enough with the theorising, Stephen King’s biggest regret actually has nothing to do with his novels, nor any of his story’s movie adaptations.

Instead, King massively regrets taking part in an American Express commercial that aired in 1983. “Do you know me?” King stated in the horror-inspired advert, giving a sly wink to the audience with the knowledge that very few people knew what he actually looked like, despite writing several classic novels. Continuing, he adds: “I’m author Stephen King, and I’ve been trapped here without food or water for four days,” in a bizarre commercial which does nothing for the brand whilst exposing the writer’s image to the world.

Speaking about the mistake in an interview with fellow author Neil Gaiman, King stated: “If I had my life over again, I’d have done everything the same. Even the bad bits”. Despite this, King adds, “But I wouldn’t have done the American Express ‘Do You Know Me?’ TV ad. After that, everyone in America knew what I looked like”.

With a very distinctive face, King immediately regretted putting his identity out there, especially as so few authors are recognisable in public. In fact, when it comes to contemporary writers, King is only really joined by J. K. Rowling, George R. R. Martin and Salman Rushdie in the small collection of authors who would be recognised on the everyday streets of your everyday town.

Still, seeing as he had already put his face out there, King appeared in a number of other on-screen roles, including in his own directorial debut Maximum Overdrive, as well as in 1996s Thinner and, most recently, in It: Chapter 2.

Take a look at the original 1983 American Express commercial below.