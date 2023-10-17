Stephen King names his favourite movie adaptations of his own books









Without the influence of author Stephen King, it would be difficult to picture what the landscape of modern horror would even look like. Penning such classic novels as Carrie, The Shining and It, King’s uncompromising imagination has brought some of the most terrifying monsters and scenarios to life through celebrated books and remarkable movie adaptations.

A very particular creative who knows what he likes and is vocal about what he doesn’t, King regularly calls out movies that he doesn’t think fulfil the brief. Such goes for classic movies too, famously despising Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of King’s own novel, The Shining, despite the adaptation being praised by fans and critics for its creepy atmosphere and terrific performances from Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall.

“I think The Shining is a beautiful film, and it looks terrific,” the author once exclaimed about the 1980 film before adding: “As I’ve said before, it’s like a big, beautiful Cadillac with no engine inside it. In that sense, when it opened, a lot of the reviews weren’t very favourable, and I was one of those reviewers. I kept my mouth shut at the time, but I didn’t care for it much”.

In addition to Kubrick’s movie, King also named two others he wasn’t so keen on during an interview with Deadline in 2016. “I guess there are a number of pictures that I feel like, a little bit like, yuck,” the author stated, “There’s one, Graveyard Shift, that was made in the eighties. Just kind of a quick exploitation picture. I could do without all of the Children of the Corn sequels”.

But enough of the negativity. What about the adaptations of his novels that he really loves? There is certainly a bounty of movies that fans love, with The Green Mile ranking up there with the very best, as well as Frank Darabont’s Shawshank Redemption, which is often considered to be one of the very best movies ever made. The latter of these movies is favoured by King, stating his favourites later in the same interview.

“I like, well, I have a number that I like,” King started when asked for his favourite adaptation, “but I love The Shawshank Redemption, and I’ve always enjoyed working with Frank. He’s a sweet guy. Frank Darabont. And I love the Rob Reiner thing, Stand by Me”.

Interestingly, both of King’s own favourites were adaptations of his novellas rather than his full-length stories. Both Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption and The Body remain two of King’s very best tales, with much of the stories being left up to the imagination, allowing both respective filmmakers to thrive without being restricted to source material.

Stephen King’s favourite Stephen King movies:

The Shawshank Redemption – Frank Darabont

Stand By Me – Rob Reiner