Stephen King names his 11 favourite modern horror TV shows









Stephen King is undoubtedly among the greatest novelists of our time whose popularity has increased with an ever-growing body of adaptations based on his works. Even now, streaming platforms like Netflix are working on new shows and projects based on the prolific literary output generated by King over the years.

Alongside his unforgettable experiments in the horror genre, King has also worked as a cultural commentator for years now. Ranging from music to movies and TV shows, King has written extensively about the trends and concerns of popular culture and has published his own analyses in various prestigious magazines.

Previously, King has praised shows like Breaking Bad and The Wire as some of his top picks of all time. However, fans are always more interested in what King has to say about the horror genre and he often takes to social media to express his opinions. On such occasion, the beloved writer recommended a few modern horror shows for his fans to watch.

Praising the high-profile Netflix show that garnered a lot of acclaim, King wrote: “The Haunting of Hill House, revised and remodelled by Mike Flanagan. I don’t usually care for this kind of revisionism, but this is great. Close to a work of genius, really. I think Shirley Jackson would approve, but who knows for sure.”

He also included the French show Marianne which he compared to his own works as well as Stranger Things: “If you’re one of those sickos–like me–who enjoys being scared, Marianne will do the job. There are glints of humour that give it a Stranger Things vibe. It also has (I say it with all due modesty) a Stephen King vibe.”

Check out the full list below.

Stephen King’s favourite horror TV shows:

Marianne (2019)

The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

Dracula (2020)

NOS4A2 (2019)

Black Summer (2019)

To the Lake (2020)

The Twilight Zone (2019)

Black Mirror (2011)

The Outsider (2020)

Castle Rock (2018)

Creepshow (2019)

King has always maintained that he has been a fan of The Twilight Zone which is he recommended the modern reboot of the iconic series in his list as well, praising it for its ability to capture the spirit of the original and the spectacular ending.

He compared the original Twilight Zone to one other Netflix series and that was none other than Black Mirror, one of the best shows of the modern era. Describing it, King wrote: “Terrifying, funny, intelligent. It’s like The Twilight Zone only rated R.”

