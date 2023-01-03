Stephen King selects his favourite Blumhouse horror of 2022









Stephen King recently revealed his favourite Blumhouse film of 2022. The American film and television production company is best known for its horror titles, which include Insidious, The Purge, Split, Paranormal Activity, Get Out, Us, Happy Death Day, and Halloween.

The author of 65 published novels, including Carrie, The Shining, It, Cujo and Pet Semetary, King is perhaps the most famous living writer of horror fiction, having had many of his stories adapted for the big screen.

Blumhouse are known for churning out content. In 2022 alone, the production company released a dizzying amount of film content. At the end of the year, it took to Twitter to ask users which of its film they’d most enjoyed from 2022.

King could well have selected the Blumhouse’s much-maligned Firestarter remake, based on his novel of the same name. Of course, that would have meant ignoring the other 13 features and five episodic productions Blumhouse released in 2022, many of which played with the horror genre to great effect.

Taking to Twitter, Blumhouse wrote: “Before we head into the new year, what’s been your favorite Blumhouse title from 2022?” to which Stephen King replied “THE BLACK PHONE”.

Boasting a terrifying score by composer Mark Korven – best known for his work on Robert Egger’s films The Lighthouse and The Witch – The Black Phone stars Mason Thames as Finney, a 13-year-old boy being held captive by a masked killer. When a phone on the wall of the sadist’s soundproof basement begins to ring, Finney begins hearing the voices of the murder’s previous victims, who, as it turns out, are dead set on saving him.

Nestled somewhere between a coming-of-age drama and a classic psychological horror, The Black Phone was certainly one of the most refreshing horrors of the year. A good choice, Mr King.