Watch Stephen King Interview AC/DC in 1986









It says a lot about Stephen King that he was able to write to the sound of AC/DC. Where some writers require absolute silence, The IT novelist was happy to write his dialogue to the churning tumult of classic rock. Being one of King’s favourite bands, it’s no surprise he sought them out to soundtrack his first directorial feature, Maximum Overdrive, in 1986.

The collaboration was a first both for King and AC/DC. King was completely new to the world of directing, just as AC/DC were new to the world of film soundtracks. Opening up about the project, Brian Johnson told King: “It was an interesting thing. It was the first time I’ve been involved in anything like that. The lads said it was a bit like moving mirrors because they had to be watching the clips spot on”. Angus added: “It certainly was different for us to work with film. It was also good to make a video for ‘Who Made Who,’ because you have the chance to put your own input into it”.

Who Made Who is comprised of six previously released AC/DC tracks and a pair of original instrumentals called ‘Chase The Ace’ and ‘D.T.’ They also recorded the move’s iconic title track, which was released alongside a distinctly spacey music video. The album arrived shortly after the band reunited with producers George Young and Harry Vanda, responsible for producing AC/DC’s classic 1975-78 output.

On release, Who Made Who peaked at number 33. The title single soared to the top of the charts, setting AC/DC on course for their next studio venture, 1988’s Blow Up Your Video, the band’s highest-charting record since For Those About to Rock We Salute You. Unfortunately for King, Maximum Overdrive was a little less warmly-received.

Critics tore the B-movie aesthetics of King’s directorial debut to shreds. The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Chicago Tribune – all of them regarded it as a crass, overworked, undercooked mess of a movie. That being said, fans of B-movie cheese view Maximum Overdrive as something of a vintage. I suppose it all comes down to taste in the end.

Check out this rare interview with Stephen King and AC/DC if you haven’t already.