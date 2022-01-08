Stephen King named his favourite TV shows of all time









Horror pioneer Stephen King has enjoyed a far-reaching influence on popular culture through his immensely engaging literary works. In addition, the sheer number of film and television adaptations of his novels is enough evidence of King’s widespread appeal and it shows no signs of slowing down as new adaptations are currently in the works as well.

Throughout his time in the public spotlight, King has used his platform to talk about writers and filmmakers he enjoys. Ranging from new auteurs such as Robert Eggers to pioneers such as Henri-Georges Clouzot, King is an avid admirer of the cinematic medium and engages in cultural commentary on a regular basis to show that he is still in touch with the times.

In 2021, King gave his opinions about some of the biggest projects of the year – including Denis Villeneuve’s epic adaptation of Dune as well as Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller Last Night in Soho. While King previously wrote columns for reputed magazines, the aging master now regularly takes to Twitter to voice his opinions.

If one wants to engage with the current landscape of popular culture, it is almost impossible to avoid the omnipresent influence of television series which have now found their place on streaming platforms. While praising many new projects as well as modern classics on Twitter, King decided to highlight some of the television shows that have stayed with him after he watched them.

Check the full list of Stephen King’s favourite shows below.

Stephen King’s favourite TV shows:

Black Summer

Dracula

Haunting of Hill House

Servants

Stranger Things

THEM

Big Sky

Bosch

Designated Survivor

Escape at Dannemora

Fargo

Mindhunter

Perry Mason

The Good Fight

The Man in the High Castle

The Morning Show

The Americans

Game of Thrones

Homeland

Sons of Anarchy

The Shield

Dark

Fauda

Hotel Beau Sejour

Les Revenants

Marianne

Money Heist

To The Lake

ZeroZeroZero

Black Mirror

Life on Mars

Line of Duty

The Stranger

NOS4A2

The Twilight Zone

Castle Rock

The Outsider

The Wire

Creepshow

For All Mankind

Although King spoke about most of these works on social media, there is one exception that stands out among the rest. Recently voted as the greatest show of the 21st century, King even wrote an extended opinion piece on the inherent poetry of the masterpiece that is The Wire.

“In David Simon’s version of Dante’s Inferno, Hell is played by Baltimore and all seven of the deadly sins are doing just fine, thanks,” he commented. “Midlevel drug dealers welcome fall by giving their corner boys money for new clothes — a little perk to keep them happy and moving those spider-bags and red-tops. The bigger crooks give to the politicians to make sure the influence keeps flowing. The only difference is the amount changing hands.”

