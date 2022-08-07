Stephen King named his favourite book of all time









Stephen King has developed a stellar reputation for being one of the most prolific and consistent horror fiction writers of all time. In addition, King is also known as a voracious reader because he curates reading lists for aspiring writers from time to time, helping them begin their own journeys in the world of literature.

Not just books, King is also well-versed in films and TV shows since his novels are often adapted into different formats for wider audiences. Throughout his career, he has been a vocal critic of popular culture and has written about a variety of subjects for interesting columns in prestigious publications.

Due to his stature in the literary world, King is often asked to name some of his favourite books, but his answers change depending on his inclinations at the time. Before curating such lists, he always encourages writers to look beyond his selection and offers a disclaimer about the limitations of such exercises: “Any list like this is slightly ridiculous.”

While justifying his comment, King added: “On another day, ten different titles might come to mind, like The Exorcist, or All the Pretty Horses in place of Blood Meridian. On another day, I’d be sure to include Light in August or Scott Smith’s superb A Simple Plan. The Sea, the Sea, by Iris Murdoch. But what the hell, I stand by these.”

He mentioned these names when he was asked to name his ten favourite novels for the 10th anniversary of Goodreads. King listed the acclaimed works of writers such as Cormac McCarthy, Philip Roth, George Orwell and J.R.R. Tolkien while attempting to list the books that have influenced him the most.

However, he delivered a definitive answer about his favourite book of all time during a video interview for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. King responded to the familiar question: “There are so many that I would be afraid to say. Probably, if I had to pick anything, I’d say Lonesome Dove by Larry McMurtry.”

A part of McMurtry’s Lonesome Dove trilogy, it is a 1985 western novel which focuses on retired Texas Rangers and their adventures. Set during the final years of the Old West, the book has been described as “the great cowboy novel”, and it won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1986.

