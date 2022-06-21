Stephen King created a list of 96 essential books for aspiring writers









Stephen King is among the most recognisable writers living today, having created a body of work that is revered by fans all over the world. An indispensable part of popular culture, King is considered to be one of the greatest practitioners of horror fiction because his literary investigations have shaped modern horror in more ways than one.

King’s presence within the frameworks of popular culture has also increased due to the numerous adaptations of his stories. While acclaimed filmmakers such as Stanley Kubrick and Brian De Palma have worked on King’s material in the past, streaming platforms like Netflix are also currently working on new adaptations.

Due to his prominence, many aspiring writers regularly search for inspiration from King’s novels as well as his online interviews where he shares invaluable advice for young artists. He has often reminded emerging writers to focus on their artistic sensibilities instead of worrying about audience expectations.

One of the major activities that King always advocates is reading. He once said: “You learn best by reading a lot and writing a lot, and the most valuable lessons of all are the ones you teach yourself.” To help young writers out, he often curates reading lists containing books that have influenced his own journey.

While writing the afterword to his book On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft, King created an essential reading list of 96 books that played a major part in the development of his own style. Talking about the selection, he added: “In some way or other, I suspect each book in the list had an influence on the books I wrote.”

This eclectic list contains a wide range of writers, including the likes of William Faulkner, Charles Dickens, J.K. Rowling and Raymond Carver among many others. It is definitely a strong collection of novels and should be a good start for anyone who is looking for an interesting summer reading list.

King provided a disclaimer: “As you scan this list, please remember that I’m not Oprah and this isn’t my book club. These are the ones that worked for me, that’s all. But you could do worse, and a good many of these might show you some new ways of doing your work. Even if they don’t, they’re apt to entertain you. They certainly entertained me.”

Check out the list below.

Stephen King’s essential reading list:

Peter Abrahams, A Perfect Crime

Peter Abrahams, Lights Out

Peter Abrahams, Pressure Drop

Peter Abrahams, Revolution #9

James Agee, A Death in the Family

Kirsten Bakis, Lives of the Monster Dogs

Pat Barker, Regeneration

Pat Barker, The Eye in the Door

Pat Barker, The Ghost Road

Richard Bausch, In the Night Season

Peter Blauner, The Intruder

Paul Bowles, The Sheltering Sky

T. Coraghessan Boyle, The Tortilla Curtain

Bill Bryson, A Walk in the Woods

Christopher Buckley, Thank You for Smoking

Raymond Carver, Where I’m Calling From

Michael Chabon, Werewolves in Their Youth

Windsor Chorlton, Latitude Zero

Michael Connelly, The Poet

Joseph Conrad, Heart of Darkness

K.C. Constantine, Family Values

Don DeLillo, Underworld

Nelson DeMille, Cathedral

Nelson DeMille, The Gold Coast

Charles Dickens, Oliver Twist

Stephen Dobyns, Common Carnage

Stephen Dobyns, The Church of Dead Girls

Roddy Doyle, The Woman Who Walked into Doors

Stanely Elkin, The Dick Gibson Show

William Faulkner, As I Lay Dying

Alex Garland, The Beach

Elizabeth George, Deception on His Mind

Tess Gerritsen, Gravity

William Golding, Lord of the Flies

Muriel Gray, Furnace

Graham Greene, A Gun for Sale (aka This Gun for Hire)

Graham Greene, Our Man in Havana

David Halberstam, The Fifties

Pete Hamill, Why Sinatra Matters

Thomas Harris, Hannibal

Kent Haruf, Plainsong

Peter Hoeg, Smilla’s Sense of Snow

Stephen Hunter, Dirty White Boys

David Ignatius, A Firing Offense

John Irving, A Widow for One Year

Graham Joyce, The Tooth Fairy

Alan Judd, The Devil’s Own Work

Roger Kahn, Good Enough to Dream

Mary Karr, The Liars’ Club

Jack Ketchum, Right to Life

Tabitha King, Survivor

Tabitha King, The Sky in the Water

Barbara Kingsolver, The Poisonwood Bible

Jon Krakauer, Into Thin Air

Harper Lee, To Kill a Mockingbird

Bernard Lefkowitz, Our Guys

Bentley Little, The Ignored

Norman Maclean, A River Runs Through It and Other Stories

W. Somerset Maugham, The Moon and Sixpence

Cormac McCarthy, Cities of the Plain

Cormac McCarthy, The Crossing

Frank McCourt, Angela’s Ashes

Alice McDermott, Charming Billy

Jack McDevitt, Ancient Shores

Ian McEwan, Enduring Love

Ian McEwan, The Cement Garden

Larry McMurtry, Dead Man’s Walk

Larry McMurtry and Diana Ossana, Zeke and Ned

Walter M. Miller, A Canticle for Leibowitz

Joyce Carol Oates, Zombie

Tim O’Brien, In the Lake of the Woods

Stewart O’Nan, The Speed Queen

Michael Ondaatje, The English Patient

Richard North Patterson, No Safe Place

Richard Price, Freedomland

Annie Proulx, Close Range: Wyoming Stories

Annie Proulx, The Shipping News

Anna Quindlen, One True Thing

Ruth Rendell, A Sight for Sore Eyes

Frank M. Robinson, Waiting

J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Richard Russo, Mohawk

John Burnham Schwartz, Reservation Road

Vikram Seth, A Suitable Boy

Irwin Shaw, The Young Lions

Richard Slotkin, The Crater

Dinitia Smith, The Illusionist

Scott Spencer, Men in Black

Wallace Stegner, Joe Hill

Donna Tartt, The Secret History

Anne Tyler, A Patchwork Planet

Kurt Vonnegut, Hocus Pocus

Evelyn Waugh, Brideshead Revisited

Donald Westlake, The Ax

