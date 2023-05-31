Stephen Graham reveals his favourite scene of all time









Earlier this week, Soccer AM took its final bow after 30 years of sporting entertainment on British TV. The final episode took closed out on Sky Sports and was blessed by the presence of rapper Stormzy, comedian Jack Whitehall, and acting star Stephen Graham.

After the show’s axe was announced earlier in the year, fans flocked to tribute one of Sky’s most beloved features: “A show that was ahead of its time. Brilliantly funny. Fenners was bang on when he said Barry was from another era – feels almost like the whole show was and could never replicate what once was. Thanks for the memories folks. Quality job,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

In the final episode, the all-star guests were joined by co-host and featured rapper Tubes, who asked Stephen Graham: “What’s the best scene you’ve ever been in?”

“Great question!” voices around the studio echoed before Graham answered, “As a kid, my dad took me to the video shop, and we watched these three films, and from that moment on, I had posters of these people on my walls”.

Graham added: “So for me, a kid from a block of flats, to be in a scene with Robert De Niro and Al Pacino just blew my mind, and to be in that film that was directed by Martin Scorsese was a different experience.”

“And I’m not just saying that, you know what I mean? So any kid out there, mate, dream on ’cause anything is possible,” he concluded, directing a question to Stormzy, “Am I right?”

Having appeared in Martin Scorsese’s 2002 movie Gangs of New York alongside the likes of Daniel Day-Lewis and Leonardo DiCaprio, Stephen Graham was once again headhunted by the legendary filmmaker for a role in The Irishman. The 2019 gangster movie starred veteran gangster actors De Niro, Pacino and Joe Pesci.

