Stephen Fry taken to hospital after falling off stage at The O2









Comedic royalty Stephen Fry was rushed to hospital after he fell off the stage at the O2 Arena during a tech and artificial intelligence conference.

Fry had delivered a speech at the iconic London venue last week at the CogX event before losing his footing and slipping off the stage. The actor suffered injuries to his ribs and legs after taking the six feet fall.

“It looked like it was too dark and there didn’t look like there was a handrail,” a source told the Daily Mail of the horrifying incident.

“He fell two metres to the floor. He looked to have been hurt as he had to leave in a wheelchair,” the source also told the publication.

A spokesperson for CogX said: “We were deeply concerned to hear of Stephen’s accident after giving his inspirational speech on the impact of AI. We are thinking of him and wishing him a swift recovery. We have opened our own enquiry and until then we are not able to share any further details.”

Additionally, a spokesperson for Greenwich Council added: “The Council has received an accident report following an event last week at the O2, and is considering whether any further investigations are needed.”

During his speech at the event, Fry reportedly told the crowd regarding technology: “We have to choose whether we want to be Prometheus or Zeus. The one thing we can agree on is that it’s a fucking weird time to be alive.”

Fry is yet to comment on the incident.