Steely Dan unveil vinyl reissue of ‘Countdown to Ecstasy’









Countdown to Ecstasy by Steely Dan is set to receive a special vinyl reissue. Donald Fagan oversaw the remaster of the 1973 LP, which will be released on May 26th via Geffen/UMe.

The release is the latest in a series of Steely Dan reissues, all of which have been remastered by Bernie Grundman. Back in November, the band released a brand new reissue of Can’t Buy a Thrill. The album has also received a limited-edition release from the audiophile label Analogue Productions.

Though the sales for Countdown to Ecstacy were small compared to Can’t Buy A Thrill, the album was a critical hit and cemented the band as one of the 1970s most respected groups. Like their debut album, Countdown features a strong jazz influence, boasting such tracks as ‘My Old School’ and ‘Show Biz Kids’.

Countdown to Ecstacy also features ‘Bodhisattva’, a song Fagen would later describe as “sort of a parody on the way Western people look at Eastern religion – sort of oversimplify it. We thought it was rather amusing – most people didn’t get it.” You can read more about that here.