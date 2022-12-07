Stax Records founder Jim Stewart has died aged 92









Jim Stewart, the founder of the influential soul label Stax Records, has died away at the age of 92. The Memphis, Tennessee-based enterprise was not only musically vital but also played a huge hand in politics.

Founded in 1957, the label became instrumental in creating the Southern Soul Movement. But aside from its pioneer sonic mix of the gospel, funk and blues, it also took a progressive approach when it came to the acts it sought and how they operated.

The house band in their early era was Booker T. & the M.G.’s, which were an ethnically integrated rarity at the time. This liberated view came to the forefront seven years on from the Watts Riots for an event that is now dubbed the black Woodstock, The Wattstax Festival.

It was backing moves like this that made Stewart – a former country fiddle player – so instrumental in the civil rights movement. He was a pivotal figure in funding black artistry as he said of his introduction to the genre, “it was like a blind man who suddenly gained his sight”.

From the off, he encouraged racial integration and inclusivity. In doing so, he created a unified vibe that proved infectious in the sessions and the legendary Stax sound was born from the tightness of the musicians.

Stax may have gone bust in 1976, but Stewart’s legacy, along with the label, was already secured. He may have retreated from public life at this point, but his influence was still felt, and he has a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame introduction from 2002 to prove it.

Stax confirmed that he “passed away peacefully earlier today [December 6th], surrounded by his family”. He is survived by three children and two grandchildren.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.