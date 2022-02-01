Stax Museum launches virtual exhibition for Black History Month









Stax Museum, honouring the legendary music label, has announced that it is set to offer a virtual exhibition in celebration of Black History Month.

Stax Music Academy director, Pat Mitchell Worley, said in a statement: “Even with the ongoing waves of the COVID virus and other events that continue changing the world by the day, our Stax Music Academy students still find a great deal of comfort and happiness in studying, creating, rehearsing, and performing music.”

Thus, to celebrate the boon that music represents, the Stax Museum of American Soul Music is set to fittingly launch a concert whereby the current crop of starlets take on classic anthems by the likes of The Staple Singers, Ike & Tina Turner, B.B. King and many others.

The Stax official website announced: “Join Stax Music Academy (SMA) students as they explore the people, places, politics, economics, and culture that gave birth to Black American Music that continues to be relevant decades later.”

Adding: “After the extraordinary national/international success of SMA’s virtual programming last year, with more than 130,000 viewers in 27 states and 12 foreign countries, our 2022 Black History Month productions will offer even more.”

Before concluding with a tantalising bill: “In this virtual celebration, SMA will perform a series of performance videos from the early sounds through today, checking in with greats like B.B. King, the Pointer Sisters, Ike & Tina Turner, Rufus Thomas, and Duke Ellington to current pop music titans like Beyoncé and Janelle Monae.”

The exhibition will run throughout October 2022 and you can find out more about how to acquire tickets by clicking here.