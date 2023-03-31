Status Quo leader Francis Rossi criticises the rockstar attitude: “just arsehole behaviour”









Francis Rossi, Status Quo co-founder, frontman, and lead guitarist, has said in a new interview that he believes the behaviour associated with rock ‘n’ roll is “just arsehole behaviour”. He says, “rock ’n’ roll to me is the music, the rest is nonsense.”

In a new interview with Classic Rock, the Status Quo leader criticised fame and the rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle. “What’s been sold as rock ’n’ roll behaviour is usually just arsehole behaviour,” he explained.

“I don’t believe in the rock ’n’ roll lifestyle,” continued the Status Quo man. “All this business of insulting people, pissing on their feet, chucking up in the streets, driving home drunk then telling the coppers to fuck off… if anyone else did that they’d be out of a job in a heartbeat. But we’re indulged. It’s boring. I’d rather have a buttered bread roll with mild cheddar and tomato than cocaine and groupies.”

Continuing, Rossi said, “if you think you’re someone special, you’re really not.”

He told the publication: “If you think you’re someone special, you’re really not. But if you’re in the public eye you’re a figure for other people to project their own thoughts on to. Whether they’ll view you as complete fucking arsehole or Christ himself you can never gauge. My old partner Rick (Parfitt) took to fame too well, but it was never quite what he thought it was going to be, and it ruined him as a man, as it does a lot of people. What we’re selling is an image, it’s not fucking real. The more I tell people this, the more disappointed they are in me, but I’m 70, I’ve no desire to bullshit anymore.”