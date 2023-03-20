Paul Grant, famed ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Harry Potter’ actor, dies aged 56









Star Wars and Harry Potter actor Paul Grant has died at the age of 56. Perhaps best known for his role as one of the Ewoks in Return of The Jedi, Grant was found collapsed outside King’s Cross station in London last week. Speaking to The Sun Newspaper, Grant’s daughter Sophie Jayne Grant said: “I’m devastated. My dad was a legend in so many ways. He always brought a smile and laughter to everyone’s face.”

She continued: “He would do anything for anyone and was a massive Arsenal fan. He was an actor, father and grandad. He loved his daughters and son and his girlfriend Maria very much. My dad I love you so much sleep tight.”Paul’s girlfriend, Maria Dwyer, has also paid tribute to the late actor. “Paul was the love of my life. The funniest man I know. He made my life complete,” she wrote. “Life is never going to be the same without him.”

Paul played a goblin in the film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. He also had parts in Willow, Legend, and Labyrinth starring David Bowie. A close friend of Grant’s described him as “a lovely bloke,” adding that while he “always battled with drugs and alcohol addiction” he was “a talented actor.”

Grant is believed to have collapsed outside St Pancras Station on Thursday, March 16th. A London Ambulance Service spokesperson told The Sun: “We were called at 2.08pm on Thursday, 16 March to reports of an incident at St Pancras Station, Euston Road. We sent an ambulance crew and a medic in a response car. We treated a man at the scene and took him to hospital as a priority.” Paul’s family have since launched a fundraising page for his memorial service. You can find that here.

This is a developing story…