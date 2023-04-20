Stanley Tucci reveals the movie role he would never play again









In a new interview, Stanley Tucci, the beloved actor famed for his roles in Road to Perdition, The Devil Wears Prada, The Hunger Games, and more revealed the one film role he would never take on again.

“I would not play George Harvey again in The Lovely Bones, which was horrible,” Tucci said during an interview with ET. Although the role earned him nominations for an Oscar, a SAG award, a BAFTA, and a Golden Globe, the actor revealed that his creepy character put him off. “It’s a wonderful movie, but it was a tough experience,” he explained. “Simply because of the role.”

In the movie adaption of the Alice Sebold book of the same name, Tucci portrays a deranged serial killer who rapes and murders at least seven girls. The actor admitted that he had been so horrified by the character that he tried to back out of the role early on in the project. He also became concerned about why the director, Peter Jackson, chose him for such a brutal role.

“I asked Peter Jackson why he cast me in that role. I tried to get out of playing the role, which is crazy because I needed a job,” said Stanley. “But I was like, ‘Why do you want me?’ And he said, ‘Because you’re funny.’ And I thought, ‘OK.’ But I understand what he was saying.”

Being funny isn’t a normal requisite for such a harrowing role, but as Tucci explained, Jackson cast him knowing that, as a good-humoured person, he wouldn’t be “overly dramatic about it.”

“That I would throw it away a bit,” Tucci added. “Which is what you have to do when you’re playing somebody who’s that awful, right? You can’t play into it. Then, you know, it’s over,” he added. “Like, the movie’s over. You just have to play against it.”