Stanley Tucci opens up about his battle with cancer: “I had a feeding tube for six months”









American icon Stanley Tucci is undoubtedly among the most recognisable and beloved character actors in the industry.

The recipient of almost every prestigious accolade that’s up for grabs, Tucci has appeared in several iconic productions ranging from Steven Spielberg’s The Terminal to the popular fantasy film series – The Hunger Games.

In the latest episode of Sunday Sitdown, Tucci opened up about his struggles with cancer while talking to Willie Geist. The actor had been diagnosed with oral cancer in 2017, following which Tucci had to undergo intense treatment. In the interview with Geist, Tucci revealed how he thought about his first wife, Kathryn Spath, who passed away in 2009 after succumbing to complications caused by breast cancer.

“My late wife and I, we travelled all over the world trying to find a cure for her. So when I got it, I was completely shocked,” Tucci said. “I was terrified, absolutely terrified.” When asked about the treatments, he described them as “brutal” and “awful”.

“I lost 35 pounds,” Tucci added. “I couldn’t eat. I had a feeding tube for six months, and everything tasted like you-know-what and smelled like you-know-what. And it took months and months and months for me to finally be able to eat again and then taste properly again.”

He thanked his wife Felicity for supporting him through this unimaginably difficult period, “She was incredible. Still is incredible.” Recently, Tucci appeared in the new Amazon Prime series Citadel, starring alongside Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.