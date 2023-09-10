Stanley Kubrick’s favourite Paul Thomas Anderson movie









Along with other talented auteurs like Quentin Tarantino, Paul Thomas Anderson ushered in a new form of American cinematic expression in the 1990s. At a time when contemporary filmmaking structures were in desperate need of reform, burgeoning artistic voices like Anderson stepped up to change the rules of the game. Since then, the Magnolia director has gone on to create several fascinating gems that are representative of the best cinematic output of their time.

Although Anderson didn’t enjoy his time at film school at all and dropped out very quickly, he has always been an exceptional student of the medium. Drawing inspiration from all kinds of films from all over the world, Anderson’s multifaceted approach to his craft reflects his extensive knowledge of world cinema. However, there’s one director who will always be special to him because of the way in which he redefined the visual language of American films: Stanley Kubrick.

During a conversation with Vice, Anderson said: “2001: A Space Odyssey makes my head spin in the same way. Every time I see it, I don’t understand what’s going on or what the movie’s about, and then there’s this kind of flash; for like three or four frames, I’ll get this kind of epiphany about what it’s all about, and it’s fleeting—it’ll just sort of whisk away. I couldn’t tell you what that movie’s about even if I tried right now. But when watching it, when I’m immersed in it, it’s an enjoyable experience, and that’s a good feeling.”

Anderson even got the chance to meet the pioneering director during the production of Eyes Wide Shut when Tom Cruise snuck him onto the set, giving him the chance to meet one of his cinematic heroes. Interestingly, his respect for Kubrick wasn’t one-sided. According to an interview (via BFI), the Inherent Vice filmmaker revealed that Kubrick had actually watched his 1997 gem Boogie Nights, and it had impressed him tremendously.

When asked to recall details about their interaction, Anderson elaborated on Kubrick’s comments: “[Kubrick] had seen Boogie Nights, and he liked it very much. He liked the fact that I was a writer-director and commented that more filmmakers should write and direct. He said he liked Woody Allen and David Mamet and mentioned House of Games and Husbands and Wives – interesting how similar they are to Eyes Wide Shut.”

The irreverent comedy-drama about the California porn industry remains one of Anderson’s greatest cinematic achievements, irreversibly influencing the 1990s. Of course, Kubrick passed away before he got the chance to witness some of Anderson’s later works, but it is extremely likely that he would have loved There Will Be Blood. Featuring some of Kubrick’s recurring artistic concerns about the human condition, it’s Anderson’s unparalleled magnum opus.

