St. Vincent hosting a new podcast about the history of rock music









St. Vincent is launching a new podcast that will detail the history of rock music and investigate some of the genre’s most important moments. Entitled History Listen Rock, the project will be the second time the Oklahoma native has hosted a podcast, following on from 2020’s St. Vincent: Words + Music.

The show is produced by Audible and Double Elvis and will debut on January 12th next year. Exploring the full spectrum of rock, St. Vincent will deep dive into some storied events, such as the Sex Pistols’ doomed US tour – which signalled the end of the band – and the surreal moment Patti Smith met Jimi Hendrix outside of Electric Lady Studios.

All will add to the overarching theme of how the movement came together as St. Vincent traces its evolution from the early days to the present. Demonstrating the wide berth of subjects, blues pioneer Big Mama Thornton, who sang the original ‘Hound Dog’ will be discussed, as will hardcore legends Bad Brains,

In a statement [via Clash], St. Vincent said: “It’s been so fun going back through rock history and revisiting some of my favourite artists and songs, including a bunch that don’t get the recognition they should.”

She continued: “When you put it all together, you can see how history repeats and echoes through generations, how music links the past to the present, artist-to-artist. And some of these stories are absolutely wild.”

The co-founder of Double Elvis, Brady Sadler, explained: “At Double Elvis, we tell stories about music to entertain and provoke audiences to think differently. History Listen will do both of these things by taking listeners on a journey through the historical and cultural progression of music, and we couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with Audible on this groundbreaking series given their history as a true pioneer in spoken-word audio.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.