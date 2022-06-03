St. Vincent covers ‘Funkytown’ for ‘Minions’ soundtrack









Guitarist and David Byrne collaborator St.Vincent has just issued her latest track, a subversive re-working of Lipps Inc. hit ‘Funkytown’. The tune will appear on the upcoming Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack, which will see St. Vincent reunite with Masseducation producer Jack Antonoff.

Antonoff also worked on St.Vincent’s Daddy’s Home, which might be one of the reasons why he won ‘Producer of The Year’.

Australian rockers Tame Impala similarly contributed to the project, as did Diana Ross, Kali Uchis, Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard, Caroline Polachek, Thundercat and Weyes Blood. The album will be released on July 1st, which will pre-empt the release of the film in question.

In other St.Vincent related news, the singer says she wishes to push the boundaries of stagecraft to the nth degree. “I’m thinking less in terms of digital and more in terms of practical – and I mean that in the theatre-craft sense,” said St.Vincent.

“The band are so killer and at the end of a day it’s a show. In the past with what I’ve been it’s been like you might love it or might hate it but you won’t forget it. In this go-round, I want people to be like, ‘What the hell just happened to me?’ If people walk away going, ‘Oh, that was a nice show’ – then I’ve failed.”

The vocalist has enjoyed a tenure in the spotlight since the release of her debut album, Marry Me, in 2007. Born in 1982, Clark is a multi-instrumentalist, raconteur, entertainer, singer and writer. Her ballast was used by the surviving Nirvana members at their 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction; her chosen moniker comes from a Nick Cave song (her real name is Annie Clark); and the name of her first album comes from a catchphrase commonly used on Arrested Development.

Listen to St. Vincent’s cover of ‘Funkytown’ below.