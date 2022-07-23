St. Vincent officially releases Nine Inch Nails cover with Dave Grohl









This upcoming week, American indie rock icon St. Vincent will be performing a week-long residency on The Late Show with Steven Colbert. To celebrate, the artist also known as Annie Clark has officially released her cover of Nine Inch Nail’s seminal cut from The Downward Spiral, ‘Piggy’.

Clark originally recorded the song back in 2020 to celebrate Nine Inch Nail’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She even managed to convince Dave Grohl to lay down the song’s rollicking drum part. “To celebrate Nine Inch Nails’ induction to the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame this week, I’ve recorded my own Amazon Original version of Piggy with Dave Grohl (!!!) on the drums,” Clark said back during the original release. “This remains one of my favourite Nails songs to this day.”

This isn’t actually the first time that Clark and Grohl have teamed up. When Nirvana was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in 2014, Clark was tapped as one of the singers to step in and fill the role of Kurt Cobain, along with Kim Gordon, Joan Jett, and Lorde. Clark took the lead vocal and guitar duties on a ripping version of ‘Lithium’, and clearly the connection between the two musicians is still strong today.

Clark’s version of ‘Piggy’ was pressed as a Record Store Day exclusive 7-inch back in 2021, along with her cover of Metallica’s ‘Sad But True’ on the B-side. The song hadn’t been available to stream anywhere for two years, but now you can enjoy hearing Clark wrangle with the haunting original.

As improbable as it seems, Grohl also has a tangible connection with Nine Inch Nails. The Foo Fighters frontman provided live drums for roughly half the songs on NIN’s 2005 album With Teeth and later collaborated with the band again on the song ‘The Idea of You’ from 2016’s Not the Actual Events EP. Along with perpetual Grohl buddy Josh Homme, Reznor also collaborated with Grohl on the 2013 song ‘Mantra’ from Grohl’s documentary Sound City.

Stream St. Vincent’s version of ‘Piggy’ for the first time down below.