‘Squid Game’ star O Yeong-su charged with sexual misconduct









The star of Netflix’s Squid Game, O Yeong-su, has been charged with sexual misconduct, according to South Korean judicial officials.

Best known for playing the enigmatic character Oh Il-nam in the celebrated Netflix series, the actor was indicted on November 24th after he was accused of touching a woman inappropriately in 2017. The Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner was a key part of Squid Game’s success back in 2021, with the actor only being previously known for various theatre productions and television shows.

The complaint was filed by the victim in December 2021, but the case was later closed in April, with no charge ever being brought against the actor. “At the request of the victim,” the prosecution has now reopened the investigation.

Yeong-su has denied the allegations, sharing a statement with JTBC in which he states, “I just held her hand to guide the way around the lake…I apologised because [the person] said she wouldn’t make a fuss about it but it doesn’t mean that I admit the charges”.

The second season of the hit Netflix show is in early development, with the new series expected to be released in 2024. A thriller series telling the story of a collection of people who vie for a cash prize whilst competing in deadly challenges, Squid Game became a critical and commercial sensation in 2021, helping the streaming service branch out to new international audiences.

Take a look at the trailer for the Netflix series below.