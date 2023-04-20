‘Squid Game’ director Hwang Dong-hyuk to be Louis Vuitton advisor









As French luxury fashion designer Louis Vuitton prepares for its first show of the season, it has been revealed that Hwang Dong-hyuk, the South Korean director most famed for Squid Game, will be involved as a creative advisor for the spectacle’s scenography.

The Pre-Fall 2023 show, set to exhibit work by designer Nicolas Ghesquière, will take place in Seoul, South Korea, at the end of April after sunset on the Jamsugyo Bridge, with a stunning view over the Hangang River.

Louis Vuitton has announced Seoul as a focal point for a series of activations and initiatives that promote South Korea as a major presence in the global fashion industry. The newly appointed Louis Vuitton CEO, Pietro Beccar, called Seoul a “cultural hub that continues to draw global attention,” adding that the city “shares a common spirit with Louis Vuitton for pioneering the future, reimagining creativity and nurturing savoir-faire.”

Addressing the creative partnership between Ghesquière and Hwang, Louis Vuitton told WWD that Hwang is “the spirit of creative collaboration” and will support “the will of Louis Vuitton to highlight and showcase local culture and artistic excellence on a global scale.”

Louis Vuitton has invited 100 local fashion students among the 1,600 RSVPS to the ground-breaking show. The Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2023 show will be held on April 29th.